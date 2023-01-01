Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>RARE!!!</b><br> Compare at $45320 - Myers Cadillac is just $44000! <br> <br>JUST IN - 2021 TRAVERSE LTZ REDLINE EDITION- 7-PASSENGER SEATING W/2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS, REMOTE VEHICLE START, DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE, SKYSCAPE(R) DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, NSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR WITH FULL CAMERA DISPLAY, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM W/NAVIGATION, WIRELESS CHARGING, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, 20 ALUMINUM WHEELS, POWER LIFTGATE, HANDS-FREE, 20 ALUMINUM WHEELS, REAR PARK ASSIST, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, HD SURROUND VISION, TRAILERING PACKAGE WITH HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES!!<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

50,125 KM

Details Description Features

$44,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

Redline Edition LTZ, REDLINE EDITION, AWD, V6, 7 PASSENGER, SUNROOF, LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

Redline Edition LTZ, REDLINE EDITION, AWD, V6, 7 PASSENGER, SUNROOF, LOADED

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

  1. 10766997
  2. 10766997
  3. 10766997
  4. 10766997
  5. 10766997
  6. 10766997
  7. 10766997
  8. 10766997
  9. 10766997
  10. 10766997
  11. 10766997
  12. 10766997
  13. 10766997
  14. 10766997
  15. 10766997
Contact Seller

$44,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
50,125KM
Used
VIN 1GNEVKKW6MJ161299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-1111a
  • Mileage 50,125 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE!!!
Compare at $45320 - Myers Cadillac is just $44000!

JUST IN - 2021 TRAVERSE LTZ REDLINE EDITION- 7-PASSENGER SEATING W/2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS, REMOTE VEHICLE START, DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE, SKYSCAPE(R) DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, NSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR WITH FULL CAMERA DISPLAY, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM W/NAVIGATION, WIRELESS CHARGING, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, 20 ALUMINUM WHEELS, POWER LIFTGATE, HANDS-FREE, 20 ALUMINUM WHEELS, REAR PARK ASSIST, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, HD SURROUND VISION, TRAILERING PACKAGE WITH HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Rear seat reminder
Wireless Charging for devices
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Cup holders, 10 total
Display, 4.2" driver instrument information, enhanced, multi-colour
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
LPO, All-weather floor liner, 3rd row
LPO, Integrated cargo liner
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Cargo storage, bin under rear floor

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (PED) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)

Mechanical

Steering, power
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)
Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline
Driver Mode Selector

Exterior

Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Fascia, front body-colour
Mirror caps, body-colour
Sunroof, Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamps, LED, D-optic bi-function projector
Liftgate, rear power, hands free with emblem projection
Mouldings, body-colour with chrome insert (Mouldings are black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)
Roof rails, Chrome Black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof 21,235 KM $31,996 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan IQ DRIVE for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan IQ DRIVE 52,975 KM $28,996 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road - Heated Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road - Heated Seats 94,141 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Traverse