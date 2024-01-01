Menu
Account
Sign In
8-Passenger all-wheel drive w/ premium black bowtie emblems, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, remote start, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, terrain/drive mode selector, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth and cruise control!

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

76,557 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD| 8-PASS | CARPLAY/AUTO | REMOTE START | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD| 8-PASS | CARPLAY/AUTO | REMOTE START | ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,557KM
VIN 1GNEVFKW2MJ210392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,557 KM

Vehicle Description

8-Passenger all-wheel drive w/ premium black bowtie emblems, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, remote start, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, terrain/drive mode selector, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth and cruise control!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT 4x4 | CREW | LOW KMS! | LEATHER |BLIND SPOT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT 4x4 | CREW | LOW KMS! | LEATHER |BLIND SPOT 35,487 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Traverse AWD| 8-PASS | CARPLAY/AUTO | REMOTE START | ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Chevrolet Traverse AWD| 8-PASS | CARPLAY/AUTO | REMOTE START | ALLOYS 76,557 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO | LEATHER |SUNROOF |FOX SHOCKS |TRD ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO | LEATHER |SUNROOF |FOX SHOCKS |TRD ALLOYS 172,216 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Traverse