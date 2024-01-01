Menu
ONLY 27,000 KMS! LT SPORT EDITION W/ DRIVER CONFIDENCE & LEATHER SEAT PACKAGES INCL. PREMIUM HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND PREMIUM 18-IN BLACK ALLOYS! Keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, Bluetooth, auto headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control and Sirius XM!

2021 Chevrolet Trax

26,959 KM

Details Description

$23,624

+ tax & licensing
LT SPORT ED. | HTD LEATHER | RMT START |BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

26,959KM
Used
VIN KL7CJLSB5MB312543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,959 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 27,000 KMS! LT SPORT EDITION W/ DRIVER CONFIDENCE & LEATHER SEAT PACKAGES INCL. PREMIUM HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND PREMIUM 18-IN BLACK ALLOYS! Keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, Bluetooth, auto headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

