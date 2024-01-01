$23,624+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Trax
LT SPORT ED. | HTD LEATHER | RMT START |BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$23,624
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,959 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 27,000 KMS! LT SPORT EDITION W/ DRIVER CONFIDENCE & LEATHER SEAT PACKAGES INCL. PREMIUM HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND PREMIUM 18-IN BLACK ALLOYS! Keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, Bluetooth, auto headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
