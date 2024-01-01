$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
R/T
2021 Dodge Durango
R/T
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,680KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT6MC574504
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Proximity Key
A real family hauler, a real SUV, and a real stylish ride, the Dodge Durango does it all. This 2021 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2021 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 77,680 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Durango's trim level is R/T. The R/T name is earned with a massively upgraded drivetrain, sport mode, performance steering and suspension, rear load leveling suspension, all wheel drive and paddle shifters really keep you moving. Racetrack LED tail lamps, a power liftgate, unique aluminum wheels, rear parking assistance, and remote start really show some style and convenience. Additional features include a Uconnect 4C infotainment system with navigation, a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium Alpine sound system, a 115 volt power outlet, chrome interior accents, heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, a SRT inspired hood, 4G LTE Wi-Fi and a proximity entry key with push button start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJCT6MC574504.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2021 Dodge Durango