2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Climate Control!

Practicality reigns supreme in this stunning Grand Caravan. This 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Enjoy the comfortable cabin experience and an elevated level of utility in this Chrysler Grand Caravan. Its designed to help keep you safely on the road, and comes loaded with a long list of advanced safety features. Whether you need tons of practical space for family and friends or gear, the Chrysler Grand Caravan has room for it all.This van has 105,800 kms. Its red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Grand Caravans trim level is SXT. This Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT lives up to its top of the line reputation with a more comfortable touring suspension, stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior accents, a 12 way power driver seat, rear heating and cooling controls, and front seat arm rests. You will also get plenty of seating, a 7 inch touchscreen display that features Uconnect 4, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless streaming audio, Stown Go seating, a proximity key for keyless entry, remote liftgate release, cruise control, a useful ParkView rear camera, and electronic stability control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Used
105,800KM
VIN 2C4RC1ZG3MR509838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N25125A
  • Mileage 105,800 KM

Vehicle Description

