$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Aluminum Wheels
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,800KM
VIN 2C4RC1ZG3MR509838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N25125A
- Mileage 105,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Climate Control!
Practicality reigns supreme in this stunning Grand Caravan. This 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Enjoy the comfortable cabin experience and an elevated level of utility in this Chrysler Grand Caravan. It's designed to help keep you safely on the road, and comes loaded with a long list of advanced safety features. Whether you need ton's of practical space for family and friends or gear, the Chrysler Grand Caravan has room for it all.This van has 105,800 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT lives up to its top of the line reputation with a more comfortable touring suspension, stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior accents, a 12 way power driver seat, rear heating and cooling controls, and front seat arm rests. You will also get plenty of seating, a 7 inch touchscreen display that features Uconnect 4, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless streaming audio, Stow'n Go seating, a proximity key for keyless entry, remote liftgate release, cruise control, a useful ParkView rear camera, and electronic stability control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1ZG3MR509838.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Practicality reigns supreme in this stunning Grand Caravan. This 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Enjoy the comfortable cabin experience and an elevated level of utility in this Chrysler Grand Caravan. It's designed to help keep you safely on the road, and comes loaded with a long list of advanced safety features. Whether you need ton's of practical space for family and friends or gear, the Chrysler Grand Caravan has room for it all.This van has 105,800 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT lives up to its top of the line reputation with a more comfortable touring suspension, stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior accents, a 12 way power driver seat, rear heating and cooling controls, and front seat arm rests. You will also get plenty of seating, a 7 inch touchscreen display that features Uconnect 4, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless streaming audio, Stow'n Go seating, a proximity key for keyless entry, remote liftgate release, cruise control, a useful ParkView rear camera, and electronic stability control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1ZG3MR509838.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 6.2 V8, RADIANT PACKAGE, REAR TV'S 28,563 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT - Low Mileage 42,501 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring - Low Mileage 17,361 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan