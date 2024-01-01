$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Bronco
WildTrak 4X4 - Navigation - Heated Seats
2021 Ford Bronco
WildTrak 4X4 - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,906KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMEE5DP7MLA66461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,906 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Locking Differential, Apple CarPlay!
Ready to help shift your perspective, this Ford Bronco will let you push boundaries on your own terms! This 2021 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This SUV has 66,906 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bronco's trim level is WildTrak 4X4. Designed to take on the world, this Bronco Wildtrak comes with some impressive off-road equipment such as the Sasquatch package that features Bilstein monotube shocks, electronic locking differentials, off-road tires with beadlock capable aluminum wheels and a terrain management system with G.O.A.T. modes. This impressive off-road vehicle also includes heated front seats, removable doors, signature LED lights, SYNC 4 with a large touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, forward collision warning, blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Off-road Suspension, Locking Differential, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP7MLA66461.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Ready to help shift your perspective, this Ford Bronco will let you push boundaries on your own terms! This 2021 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This SUV has 66,906 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bronco's trim level is WildTrak 4X4. Designed to take on the world, this Bronco Wildtrak comes with some impressive off-road equipment such as the Sasquatch package that features Bilstein monotube shocks, electronic locking differentials, off-road tires with beadlock capable aluminum wheels and a terrain management system with G.O.A.T. modes. This impressive off-road vehicle also includes heated front seats, removable doors, signature LED lights, SYNC 4 with a large touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, forward collision warning, blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Off-road Suspension, Locking Differential, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP7MLA66461.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Mechanical
Locking Differential
Off-Road Suspension
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Sync
LED Lights
Ford Co-Pilot360
Terrain Management
Removable Targa Roof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Hyundai KONA Essential - Heated Seats 52,499 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ Turbo w/1SA 138,986 KM $7,738 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Sienna XSE - Low Mileage 275 KM $64,898 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2021 Ford Bronco