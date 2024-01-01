Menu
<b>Navigation, Heated Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Locking Differential, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> Ready to help shift your perspective, this Ford Bronco will let you push boundaries on your own terms! This 2021 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! Its been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and Built Ford Tough so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This SUV has 66,906 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Broncos trim level is WildTrak 4X4. Designed to take on the world, this Bronco Wildtrak comes with some impressive off-road equipment such as the Sasquatch package that features Bilstein monotube shocks, electronic locking differentials, off-road tires with beadlock capable aluminum wheels and a terrain management system with G.O.A.T. modes. This impressive off-road vehicle also includes heated front seats, removable doors, signature LED lights, SYNC 4 with a large touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, forward collision warning, blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Off-road Suspension, Locking Differential, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP7MLA66461 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP7MLA66461</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value. <br>We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota. <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

