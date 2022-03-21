Menu
2021 Ford Bronco

9,164 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Global Auto Sales

613-248-8778

Black Diamond

Location

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,164KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8698820
  • Stock #: F0001
  • VIN: 1FMEE5DH5MLA97538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 9,164 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED LOCAL TRADE 2021 FORD BRONCO SOFT TOP BLACK DIAMOND EDITION AUTOMATIC 4 X 4 NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS XM RADIO APPLE CAR PLAY ALLOY WHEELS . ****** VERY LOW MILEAGE ****** . We finance through all major banks and credit institutions. Whether you have good credit bad credit, or no credit. We have a solution for you. For peace of mind driving, we offer extended warranty programs to suit your driving needs, that you can purchase to mileages as high as 200,000 kms with no time limit. We offer a full range of Winter tire and Rim packages. So you can choose your own look and personalize your car. See your representative for pricing and plans? Our cars come fully inspected and adhere to ministry of transportation safety guidelines and we also service those needing Quebec Safeties. We have a full service department and we service what we sell. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any questions or concerns you may have directly with our dealership?
We are open Monday to Friday 9 to 6 and Saturday 10 to 4. Please email us at sales@globalautosales.ca or call us at 1-613-248-8778.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-XXXX

613-248-8778

1-866-979-7662
