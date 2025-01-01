Menu
OUTER BANKS!! All-Wheel Drive W/ Leather-trimmed seats, heated seats & steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision assist, lane keep assist, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, rain sensing wipers, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, trailer hitch receiver, G.O.A.T modes, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

77,753 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

OUTER BANKS AWD| LEATHER| HTD SEATS| REMOTE START

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

OUTER BANKS AWD| LEATHER| HTD SEATS| REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,753KM
VIN 3FMCR9C6XMRB23474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,753 KM

Vehicle Description

OUTER BANKS!! All-Wheel Drive W/ Leather-trimmed seats, heated seats & steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision assist, lane keep assist, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, rain sensing wipers, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, trailer hitch receiver, G.O.A.T modes, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Ford Bronco Sport