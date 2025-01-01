$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
OUTER BANKS AWD| LEATHER| HTD SEATS| REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,753 KM
Vehicle Description
OUTER BANKS!! All-Wheel Drive W/ Leather-trimmed seats, heated seats & steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision assist, lane keep assist, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, rain sensing wipers, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, trailer hitch receiver, G.O.A.T modes, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
613-746-8500