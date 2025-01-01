$28,232+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
OUTER BANKS AWD |LUXURY PKG | HTD LEATHER |CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,888 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED OUTER BANKS ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ LUXURY PACKAGE!! Heated leather seats & steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, wireless charger, tow package, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
