LOADED OUTER BANKS ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ LUXURY PACKAGE!! Heated leather seats & steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, wireless charger, tow package, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

61,888 KM

Details Description

$28,232

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
61,888KM
VIN 3FMCR9C67MRB23531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,888 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED OUTER BANKS ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ LUXURY PACKAGE!! Heated leather seats & steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, wireless charger, tow package, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
