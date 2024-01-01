$37,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,989KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8FW6MNA16329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 64105A
- Mileage 84,989 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tony Graham Toyota
