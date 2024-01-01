Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

84,989 KM

Details Features

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Used
84,989KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8FW6MNA16329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 64105A
  • Mileage 84,989 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
2021 Ford Explorer