$33,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Ford Explorer
ST AWD
2021 Ford Explorer
ST AWD
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$33,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,235KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GC7MGB19218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 25-0189
- Mileage 155,235 KM
Vehicle Description
ST model equipped with NAV, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, XM Satellite radio, heated/vented leather seats, power tilt/telescopic/heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power folding rear seat, power rear lif-gate, factory remote start and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wallace Automobiles
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat | SuperCrew | 4X4 297,425 KM $19,980 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 2500 Laramie | Crew Cab | Cummins Diesel 145,358 KM $59,980 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT | Auto | Hatchback 199,486 KM $8,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wallace Automobiles
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$33,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Wallace Automobiles
613-746-9646
2021 Ford Explorer