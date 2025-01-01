Menu
Account
Sign In
ST model equipped with NAV, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, XM Satellite radio, heated/vented leather seats, power tilt/telescopic/heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power folding rear seat, power rear lif-gate, factory remote start and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.<br />SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.<br />FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.<br />All prices are plus HST and licence fees.<br />We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

2021 Ford Explorer

155,235 KM

Details Description

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Explorer

ST AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12841474

2021 Ford Explorer

ST AWD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

  1. 12841474
  2. 12841474
  3. 12841474
  4. 12841474
  5. 12841474
  6. 12841474
  7. 12841474
  8. 12841474
  9. 12841474
  10. 12841474
  11. 12841474
  12. 12841474
  13. 12841474
  14. 12841474
  15. 12841474
  16. 12841474
  17. 12841474
  18. 12841474
  19. 12841474
  20. 12841474
  21. 12841474
  22. 12841474
  23. 12841474
  24. 12841474
  25. 12841474
  26. 12841474
  27. 12841474
  28. 12841474
  29. 12841474
  30. 12841474
Contact Seller

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,235KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GC7MGB19218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 25-0189
  • Mileage 155,235 KM

Vehicle Description

ST model equipped with NAV, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, XM Satellite radio, heated/vented leather seats, power tilt/telescopic/heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power folding rear seat, power rear lif-gate, factory remote start and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wallace Automobiles

Used 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat | SuperCrew | 4X4 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat | SuperCrew | 4X4 297,425 KM $19,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 2500 Laramie | Crew Cab | Cummins Diesel for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 RAM 2500 Laramie | Crew Cab | Cummins Diesel 145,358 KM $59,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT | Auto | Hatchback for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT | Auto | Hatchback 199,486 KM $8,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wallace Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-9646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2021 Ford Explorer