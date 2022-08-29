$52,747+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
Limited AWD |PANOROOF |360 CAM |COOLED SEATS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$52,747
- Listing ID: 9100591
- Stock #: 221129
- VIN: 1FMSK8FH5MGA47497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 16,599 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Explorer Limited just arrived and is LOADED with features making it the perfect luxury family vehicle! It features a panoramic sunroof, navigation, a black leather interior, backup camera with front & rear park sensors and 360-degree camera, heated and ventilated seats, premium Bang & Olufsen audio, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering wheel, full power group including power adjustable seats & power folding mirrors, dual-zone climate control with rear A/C, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, paddle shifters, automatic headlights with auto highbeams, power liftgate, rain sensing wipers, ambient lighting, rear sun shades, garage door opener, speed sign recognition, pre-collision detection, blind spot monitoring, tow package, silver roof rails, power folding 3rd row, SiriusXM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting afull detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
