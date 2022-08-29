Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

16,599 KM

Details Description

$52,747

+ tax & licensing
$52,747

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited AWD |PANOROOF |360 CAM |COOLED SEATS

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited AWD |PANOROOF |360 CAM |COOLED SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$52,747

+ taxes & licensing

16,599KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9100591
  Stock #: 221129
  VIN: 1FMSK8FH5MGA47497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,599 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Explorer Limited just arrived and is LOADED with features making it the perfect luxury family vehicle! It features a panoramic sunroof, navigation, a black leather interior, backup camera with front & rear park sensors and 360-degree camera, heated and ventilated seats, premium Bang & Olufsen audio, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering wheel, full power group including power adjustable seats & power folding mirrors, dual-zone climate control with rear A/C, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, paddle shifters, automatic headlights with auto highbeams, power liftgate, rain sensing wipers, ambient lighting, rear sun shades, garage door opener, speed sign recognition, pre-collision detection, blind spot monitoring, tow package, silver roof rails, power folding 3rd row, SiriusXM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting afull detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

