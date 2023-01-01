Menu
2021 Ford F-150

50,950 KM

Details Description

$64,495

+ tax & licensing
$64,495

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat | FXR Pkg | 502A | 3.5L V6

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat | FXR Pkg | 502A | 3.5L V6

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

$64,495

+ taxes & licensing

50,950KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10390014
  Stock #: 1856
  VIN: 1FTFW1E84MFB82110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 50,950 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F-150 Lariat | FXR Level 1 | 360 Camera | Ventilated Seats | Heated Steering

Grey Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Equipment Group 502A | 3.55 Electronic Lock RR Axle | Telescopic Mirror | Power Tailgate | Trailer Tow Package | Alloy wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Front Power Seats | Front and Rear Heated Seats | Bluetooth Connection | Cruise Control | Voice Control | Front Ventilated Seats | Navigation | Traction Control | Heated Steering | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Push Button Start | 360 Camera | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Ambient Lighting | Speed Limit Assist | Lane Keeping Assist | Pre-Collision Assist | Parking Aid Sensors | Cross Traffic Alert | Reverse Brake Assist | Driver Alert and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

