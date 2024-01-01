Menu
Clean Carfax Report (no accidents). Equipped with FordPass Connect with 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot capability, BlueTooth, XM satellite radio, back up camera, trailer towing pkg with factory installed trailer brake control and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

2021 Ford F-150

121,799 KM

Details

$36,980

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

SXT Sport Pkg | Clean Carfax | 4X4

2021 Ford F-150

SXT Sport Pkg | Clean Carfax | 4X4

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$36,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,799KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP6MKD47570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24-0121
  • Mileage 121,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax Report (no accidents). Equipped with FordPass Connect with 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot capability, BlueTooth, XM satellite radio, back up camera, trailer towing pkg with factory installed trailer brake control and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Box Liner
Interval wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery

Powertrain

4 X 4
Turbo

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Safety Reverse Sensors

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646

$36,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2021 Ford F-150