$36,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
SXT Sport Pkg | Clean Carfax | 4X4
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
Used
121,799KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP6MKD47570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24-0121
- Mileage 121,799 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax Report (no accidents). Equipped with FordPass Connect with 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot capability, BlueTooth, XM satellite radio, back up camera, trailer towing pkg with factory installed trailer brake control and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Box Liner
Interval wipers
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery
Powertrain
4 X 4
Turbo
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Safety Reverse Sensors
