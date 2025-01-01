Menu
Account
Sign In
4x4 SuperCrew XLT w/ premium EcoBoost engine, XTR Package, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, running boards, air conditioning, keyless entry, tow package, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

2021 Ford F-150

125,755 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 | CREW |ECOBOOST |XTR |CARPLAY |BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle
12097030

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 | CREW |ECOBOOST |XTR |CARPLAY |BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,755KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP4MKD51231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,755 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 SuperCrew XLT w/ premium EcoBoost engine, XTR Package, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, running boards, air conditioning, keyless entry, tow package, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2019 Kia Sportage SX TURBO AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | CARPLAY | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Kia Sportage SX TURBO AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | CARPLAY | NAV 120,613 KM $21,287 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h 200H PREMIUM| HYBRID | SUNROOF | LEATHER |REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Lexus CT 200h 200H PREMIUM| HYBRID | SUNROOF | LEATHER |REAR CAM 161,833 KM $14,411 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4 | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | 7-PASS | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4 | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | 7-PASS | NAV 160,135 KM $31,668 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150