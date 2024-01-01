$78,952+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-250
LARIAT ULTIMATE | POWERSTROKE | TREMOR | PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$78,952
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,561 KM
Vehicle Description
STUNNING VELOCITY BLUE SUPERCREW LARIAT ULTIMATE W/ 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL, TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE AND BLACK APPERANCE PACKAGE!! Premium panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front seats w/ heated rear seats, navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium 18-inch alloys, premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, power running boards, keyless entry w/ push start, rain sensing wipers, full power group incl. power seat w/ driver memory, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller & 19,000lb tow capacity, 5th wheel prep package, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
