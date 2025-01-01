Menu
LOADED LARIAT 4X4 SUPER DUTY W/ 6.7L POWER STROKE TURBO DIESEL!! Leather, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, 20-inch black alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, tonneau cover, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner, running boards, premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!

2021 Ford F-250

159,936 KM

Details Description

$61,442

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-250

LARIAT 4X4 | 6.7 POWER STROKE | LEATHER | CARPLAY

12915629

2021 Ford F-250

LARIAT 4X4 | 6.7 POWER STROKE | LEATHER | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$61,442

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,936KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT5MEC95394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,936 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F-250