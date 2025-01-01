$61,442+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-250
LARIAT 4X4 | 6.7 POWER STROKE | LEATHER | CARPLAY
2021 Ford F-250
LARIAT 4X4 | 6.7 POWER STROKE | LEATHER | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$61,442
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,936 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED LARIAT 4X4 SUPER DUTY W/ 6.7L POWER STROKE TURBO DIESEL!! Leather, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, 20-inch black alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, tonneau cover, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner, running boards, premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500