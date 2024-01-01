$28,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium | AWD | PANO ROOF
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
Used
142,365KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FMTK3SU6MMA04366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,365 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD Mach-E eqquipped with FordPass Connect with 4G LTE WiFi Hot Spot, Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, 911 Assist, XM satellite radio, heated leather seats, heated tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruis controls, hands free, foot activated power rear lift gate and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E