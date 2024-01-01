Menu
AWD Mach-E eqquipped with FordPass Connect with 4G LTE WiFi Hot Spot, Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, 911 Assist, XM satellite radio, heated leather seats, heated tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruis controls, hands free, foot activated power rear lift gate and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

142,365 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing

Premium | AWD | PANO ROOF

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,365 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Mach-E eqquipped with FordPass Connect with 4G LTE WiFi Hot Spot, Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, 911 Assist, XM satellite radio, heated leather seats, heated tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruis controls, hands free, foot activated power rear lift gate and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

