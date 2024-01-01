Menu
LOADED 4x4 LARIAT W/ ONLY 35,000 KMS!! Heated leather seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, tonneau cover, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, running boards, power seats, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, tow package (7,500lb capacity), 5-foot box w/ spray-in bedliner, 1,560lb payload capacity, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power folding mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

2021 Ford Ranger

35,487 KM

Details Description

2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT 4x4 | CREW | LOW KMS! | LEATHER |BLIND SPOT

2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT 4x4 | CREW | LOW KMS! | LEATHER |BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
35,487KM
VIN 1FTER4FH3MLD71240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,487 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED 4x4 LARIAT W/ ONLY 35,000 KMS!! Heated leather seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, tonneau cover, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, running boards, power seats, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, tow package (7,500lb capacity), 5-foot box w/ spray-in bedliner, 1,560lb payload capacity, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power folding mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

2021 Ford Ranger