2021 Ford Ranger
LARIAT 4x4 | CREW | LOW KMS! | LEATHER |BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,487 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED 4x4 LARIAT W/ ONLY 35,000 KMS!! Heated leather seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, tonneau cover, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, running boards, power seats, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, tow package (7,500lb capacity), 5-foot box w/ spray-in bedliner, 1,560lb payload capacity, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power folding mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500