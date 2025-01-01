$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger
XLT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
48,551KM
VIN 1FTER4FH3MLD50677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0371A
- Mileage 48,551 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Ready for any adventure, this impressive Ford Ranger offers a perfect blend of versatile and convenient features. This 2021 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 48,551 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior trim, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include SYNC 3 with an 8 inch touchscreen paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlamps, 2 front tow hooks, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH3MLD50677.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
