Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Ranger

137,586 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 6' Box

Watch This Vehicle
12414264

2021 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 6' Box

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1744733789
  2. 1744733789
  3. 1744733789
  4. 1744733789
  5. 1744733789
  6. 1744733789
  7. 1744733789
  8. 1744733790
  9. 1744733789
  10. 1744733790
  11. 1744733790
  12. 1744733790
  13. 1744733790
  14. 1744733790
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,586KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTER1FH8MLD13090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA5572
  • Mileage 137,586 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 160,325 KM $34,871 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135
2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135" 188,592 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135
2016 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135" 220,970 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Ranger