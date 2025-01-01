$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 6' Box
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
137,586KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTER1FH8MLD13090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BA5572
- Mileage 137,586 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
