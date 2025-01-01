$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Savana
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
84,294KM
VIN 1GTZ7HF77M1262989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 84,294 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
