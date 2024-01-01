Menu
CLEAN CARFAX
Compare at $48409 - Myers Cadillac is just $46999!

JUST IN - 2022 SIERRA ELEVATION CREW CAB- DARK SKY METALLIC, DURAMAX 3.0 TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE FRONT BUCKETS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TRAILERING PACKAGE, TAILGATE - MANUAL GATE FUNCTION WITH LIFT ASSIST, POWER LOCK AND RELEASE, GMC MULTIPRO TAILGATE, REMOTE VEHICLE START, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

94,521 KM

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation ELEVATION CREW, 3.0 DURAMAX, FRONT BUCKETS, TRAILER PACK

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation ELEVATION CREW, 3.0 DURAMAX, FRONT BUCKETS, TRAILER PACK

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,521KM
VIN 1GTU9CET9MZ392781

  • Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0820A
  • Mileage 94,521 KM

CLEAN CARFAX
Compare at $48409 - Myers Cadillac is just $46999!

JUST IN - 2022 SIERRA ELEVATION CREW CAB- DARK SKY METALLIC, DURAMAX 3.0 TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE FRONT BUCKETS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TRAILERING PACKAGE, TAILGATE - MANUAL GATE FUNCTION WITH LIFT ASSIST, POWER LOCK AND RELEASE, GMC MULTIPRO TAILGATE, REMOTE VEHICLE START, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2021 GMC Sierra 1500