2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation ELEVATION CREW, 3.0 DURAMAX, FRONT BUCKETS, TRAILER PACK
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation ELEVATION CREW, 3.0 DURAMAX, FRONT BUCKETS, TRAILER PACK
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,521KM
VIN 1GTU9CET9MZ392781
- Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0820A
- Mileage 94,521 KM
CLEAN CARFAX
Compare at $48409 - Myers Cadillac is just $46999!
JUST IN - 2022 SIERRA ELEVATION CREW CAB- DARK SKY METALLIC, DURAMAX 3.0 TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE FRONT BUCKETS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TRAILERING PACKAGE, TAILGATE - MANUAL GATE FUNCTION WITH LIFT ASSIST, POWER LOCK AND RELEASE, GMC MULTIPRO TAILGATE, REMOTE VEHICLE START, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
