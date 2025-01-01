$39,888+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Base 1SA CREW CAB, 5.3 V8, VALUE PACKAGE, TRAILERING PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$39,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,851KM
VIN 1GTU9AEF5MZ273785
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0677A
- Mileage 72,851 KM
Vehicle Description
CAP INCLUDED!
Compare at $41085 - Myers Cadillac is just $39888!
JUST IN - 2021 SIERRA 1SA CREW CAB- COLOR MATCHED CAP, 5.3 V8, SIERRA VALUE PACKAGE 1,760.00 REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
POWER LOCK AND RELEASE TAILGATE WITH EZ LIFT & LOWER TINTED GLASS LED CARGO BED LIGHTING REAR-WINDOW DEFOGGER CRUISE CONTROLTRAILERING PACKAGE- TRAILER HITCH- 7 PIN AND 4 PIN CONNECTORS- HITCH GUIDANCE- HEATED TRAILER MIRORRS, AUTO LOCKING REAR DIFF- ALL TERRAIN TIRES, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, BLOCK HEATER, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS DRIVER INFO CENTER 4.2- CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
Rear Seat Reminder (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Air vents, rear (Not available with Regular Cab model.)
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available with Regular Cab model.)
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Brake lining wear indicator
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Pickup bed (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered on Regular Cab models.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, Black (Included with 4WD models or included and only available on 2WD models with (PQA) 1SA Driver Alert Package I. Available on 2WD models as an SEO option.) (Included with 4WD models or included on 2WD models wit...
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Requires 4WD Crew Cab or Double Cab models w...
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Exterior
Locking Tailgate
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Taillamps, LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light
Door handles, Black grained
Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Bumper, front chrome lower (Requires (VJH) rear chrome bumper and (E63) pickup bed.) (Requires (VJH) rear chrome bumper and (E63) pickup bed. Required with (UD7) Rear Park Assist.)
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (V46) front chrome bumper and (E63) pickup bed.)
Grille (Chrome surround with Black mesh.)
Tailgate, gate function manual, no lift assist (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete or (QK2) GMC MultiPro Tailgate.)
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete or (QK2) GMC MultiPro Tailgate.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Safety
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver
Rear Vision Camera (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems fr...
Additional Features
Touch Screen
LED Lights
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2021 GMC Sierra 1500