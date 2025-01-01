2021 GMC Sierra 1500

4-wheel drive

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Capless Fuel Fill

Automatic Stop/Start

Exhaust, single outlet

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Pickup bed

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Brake lining wear indicator

Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)