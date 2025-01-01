2021 GMC Yukon

Hill Descent Control

4-wheel drive

Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs

Mechanical jack with tools

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil

Keyless Start, push-button

Rear axle, 3.23 ratio

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Hitch Guidance

Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing

Engine air filtration monitor

Engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver

Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)

Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)

Exhaust, dual system with dual twin polished stainless-steel tips (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)

GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard on 4WD models with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Standard on 2WD models with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Engine only.)

Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine control stop/start d...

Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automat...