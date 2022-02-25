2021 GMC Yukon

4-wheel drive

Hill start assist

Steering, power

Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs

Mechanical jack with tools

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil

Rear axle, 3.23 ratio

Electronic Precision Shift

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Engine air filtration monitor

Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver

Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)

Differential, mechanical limited-slip

Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Exhaust, single system, single-outlet

Suspension, Premium Smooth Ride

Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (4WD models only. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)

Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)

GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard on 4WD models with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Standard on 2WD models with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine control stop/start d...