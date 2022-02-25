$89,995+ tax & licensing
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2021 GMC Yukon
SLT YUKON SLT, DUAL DVD, SUNROOF, NAV, REAR BUCKET SEATS
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
16,852KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8330625
- Stock #: 22-8051A
- VIN: 1GKS2BKDXMR380419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,852 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $92695 - Myers Cadillac is just $89995!
FRESH ON THE LOT- 2021 YUKON SLT (SHORT WHEELBASE) 7 SEATER, REAR BUCKETS, DUAL DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE START, NAV, SUNROOF, ASSIST STEPS, SLT LUXURY PACKAGE, TRAILERING PACKAGE, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
remote start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Keyless Start, push-button
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
Door handles, chrome with body-colour strip
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analog speedometer and tachometer gauges
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Seat adjusters, 12-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 4-way power lumbar
USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Sill plates, bright, front and rear doors
Wireless charging (Standard on vehicles built before 7-12-2021. Vehicles built on or after 7-12-2021, will have (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging which removes Wireless Charging and its content. See dealer for details. The system wirelessly cha...
4-wheel drive
Hill start assist
Steering, power
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Electronic Precision Shift
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Engine air filtration monitor
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Differential, mechanical limited-slip
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Exhaust, single system, single-outlet
Suspension, Premium Smooth Ride
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (4WD models only. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard on 4WD models with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Standard on 2WD models with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine control stop/start d...
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automat...
HD Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, Bose 9-speaker stereo
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control and electronic trailer sway control
Glass, deep-tinted
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, windshield shade band
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Fascia, front
Fog lamps, front LED
Glass, driver and front passenger laminated front door window
Liftgate, rear power programmable hands-free with GMC logo projection
Assist steps, Black with Gloss Black insert
Mouldings, bright chrome bodyside
Active aero shutters, upper (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6