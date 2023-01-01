$33,898+ tax & licensing
$33,898
+ taxes & licensing
613-823-8088
2021 Honda Accord
Sedan SE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $260 B/W
Location
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
59,467KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10402626
- Stock #: P1620A
- VIN: 1HGCV1F28MA801810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $35254 - Our Live Market Price is just $33898!
With chiseled styling and a engaging driving experience, the 2021 Honda Accord is as unique as you. This 2021 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The award winning 2021 Honda Accord makes a bold statement thanks to its stylish and sculpted body. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple achievements, the 2021 Honda Accord offers a dynamic ride, with plenty of technology that will easily keep you connected with all friends and family. Whether it's a peaceful weekend getaway, hauling kids to soccer or getting into the office early, this luxurious Honda Accord is ready to do it in style. This sedan has 59,467 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is SE. This sedan comes with HondaLink touchscreen display infotainment complete with Hands Free Link bluetooth, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and steering wheel audio controls. The interior luxury continues with heated front seats and remote keyless entry and starting. You also get aluminum wheels, full LED lighting with automatic on/off, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, brake assistance, lane keep assistance, and traffic sign recognition. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hondalink.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Hands Free Link
HondaLink
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8