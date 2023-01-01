Menu
2021 Honda Accord

59,467 KM

Details Description Features

$33,898

+ tax & licensing
$33,898

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

2021 Honda Accord

2021 Honda Accord

Sedan SE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $260 B/W

2021 Honda Accord

Sedan SE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $260 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$33,898

+ taxes & licensing

59,467KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10402626
  Stock #: P1620A
  VIN: 1HGCV1F28MA801810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Brake Assist!

Compare at $35254 - Our Live Market Price is just $33898!

With chiseled styling and a engaging driving experience, the 2021 Honda Accord is as unique as you. This 2021 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The award winning 2021 Honda Accord makes a bold statement thanks to its stylish and sculpted body. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple achievements, the 2021 Honda Accord offers a dynamic ride, with plenty of technology that will easily keep you connected with all friends and family. Whether it's a peaceful weekend getaway, hauling kids to soccer or getting into the office early, this luxurious Honda Accord is ready to do it in style. This sedan has 59,467 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Accord Sedan's trim level is SE. This sedan comes with HondaLink touchscreen display infotainment complete with Hands Free Link bluetooth, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and steering wheel audio controls. The interior luxury continues with heated front seats and remote keyless entry and starting. You also get aluminum wheels, full LED lighting with automatic on/off, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, brake assistance, lane keep assistance, and traffic sign recognition. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hondalink.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $259.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Keep Assist

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Hands Free Link
HondaLink

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

