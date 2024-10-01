$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Honda Civic
EX CVT
2021 Honda Civic
EX CVT
Location
Janex Auto Sales
1470 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M6
613-260-0373
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,949KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2F72MH011151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,949 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Janex Auto Sales
2018 Nissan Rogue S 100,885 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus RX rx 350 75,000 KM $43,988 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey SXT 137,124 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Email Janex Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Janex Auto Sales
Sales
1470 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-260-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Janex Auto Sales
613-260-0373
2021 Honda Civic