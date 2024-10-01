Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iPeCZedSrjzFlTG413WKfd%2FVYTnDPdmH>View Carfax</a></p>

2021 Honda Civic

49,949 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda Civic

EX CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda Civic

EX CVT

Location

Janex Auto Sales

1470 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M6

613-260-0373

  1. 1718725607
  2. 1718725607
  3. 1718725607
  4. 1718725607
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,949KM
VIN 2HGFC2F72MH011151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,949 KM

Vehicle Description

View Carfax

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Janex Auto Sales

Used 2018 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue S 100,885 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus RX rx 350 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Lexus RX rx 350 75,000 KM $43,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Dodge Journey SXT 137,124 KM $16,988 + tax & lic

Email Janex Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Janex Auto Sales

Janex Auto Sales

Sales

1470 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-260-XXXX

(click to show)

613-260-0373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Janex Auto Sales

613-260-0373

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Civic