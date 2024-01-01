Menu
Account
Sign In
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SMETANA APPROVED *** Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2021 Honda Civic

103,456 KM

Details Description Features

$23,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda Civic

Sport SPORT, ROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, AL

Watch This Vehicle
12045688

2021 Honda Civic

Sport SPORT, ROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, AL

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Contact Seller

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,456KM
VIN 2HGFC2F82MH016410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 016410
  • Mileage 103,456 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SMETANA APPROVED *** Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

Used 2024 Volkswagen Golf R 6SPD, HUDS, LEATHER, NAVI, FENDER SOUND, HTD. & CO for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Volkswagen Golf R 6SPD, HUDS, LEATHER, NAVI, FENDER SOUND, HTD. & CO 20,167 KM $51,850 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger HYBRID AWD!! 8 PASS., HTD. SEATS & for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger HYBRID AWD!! 8 PASS., HTD. SEATS & 22,324 KM $55,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Venza XLE HYBRID, AWD, SOFTEX, JBL SOUND, HTD. & COOLED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Venza XLE HYBRID, AWD, SOFTEX, JBL SOUND, HTD. & COOLED 94,017 KM $37,450 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Civic