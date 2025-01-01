$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
Used
56,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2F87MH007850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1369
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the 2021 Honda Civic EX, a compact sedan that seamlessly blends efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology. Finished in a vibrant Rallye Red exterior with a refined black cloth interior, this Civic EX is designed to turn heads and provide a comfortable driving experience.
Under the hood, the Civic EX is powered by a 2.0-liter i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower, paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for smooth and efficient performance. The front-wheel-drive system ensures responsive handling and excellent fuel economy, making it ideal for both city commuting and highway cruising.
The exterior features 17-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof with tilt feature, LED daytime running lights, and body-colored power side mirrors with integrated LED turn indicators, all contributing to its sleek and modern appearance.
Inside, the cabin offers heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen that integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity. The 180-watt audio system with 8 speakers delivers exceptional sound quality, while the Smart Entry with push-button start adds convenience to your daily routine.
Safety is paramount in the Civic EX, which comes equipped with Honda Sensing technologies such as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Road Departure Mitigation System. The multi-angle rearview camera further enhances driver awareness and confidence.
Experience the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features with the 2021 Honda Civic EX. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see all that this exceptional sedan has to offer.
Financing and Extended Warranty are Available upon request.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
