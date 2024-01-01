Menu
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0783A
  • Mileage 23,425 KM

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $34214 - Our Live Market Price is just $32898!

With car-like handling and excellent fuel efficiency, this capable and comfort 2021 Honda CR-V is the total package. This 2021 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This stylish 2021 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This low mileage SUV has just 23,425 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. This SUV is made for the long haul with an infotainment system that includes a 7 inch touchscreen with HondaLink, navigation, HomeLink home remote system, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, ambient lighting, and a premium 9 speaker sound system. To stay comfortable for the long road ahead, enjoy heated leather seats in front and back, a heated steering wheels, memory settings for the drivers seat, an auto dimming rear view mirror, rain sensing wipers, a hands free power tailgate with programmable height, woodgrain interior, a panoramic moonroof, automatic high and low beam headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED lighting, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. Keeping you safe on a long drive is automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist, and a blind spot display and information system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Display, Automatic Braking.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $251.60 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Display
Automatic Braking

