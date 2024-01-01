Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist!

Rugged design meets the adventure ready spirit of the 2021 Honda Passport. This 2021 Honda Passport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Honda Passport brings a breath of fresh air for all outdoor enthusiasts. Forged for the outdoors, this Honda SUV comes with a highly capable chassis, a powerful drivetrain, and the adventurous spirit you need to get off the beaten path and deep into the wild. No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Honda Passport has the design and capability to make those scenic drives that much better.This SUV has 98,042 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Passport's trim level is Sport. Built for adventure, this Honda Passport makes sure you get there in comfort with a power moonroof, remote start, heated front seats and steering wheel, WiFi tethering, display, steering wheel multifunction controls, 7 inch driver information, tri-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. The interior is further enhanced by an infotainment system complete with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, HondaLink, Siri EyesFree, USB and aux inputs, and an audio display. Driving assistance and active safety features like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and blind spot monitoring make sure you stay fresh on the trip. This SUV is not short on style either with aluminum wheels, multi-angle rearview mirror, LED lighting with fog lights, heated power side mirrors, and active noise cancellation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Collision Mitigation

