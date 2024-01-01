Menu
LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 8-PASSENGER EX-L W/ NAVIGATION!! Leather, sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Honda LaneWatch blind spot camera, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, remote start, 18-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, tow hitch receiver, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Honda Pilot

84,771 KM

Details Description

$35,467

+ tax & licensing
Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
84,771KM
VIN 5FNYF6H77MB504140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,771 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 8-PASSENGER EX-L W/ NAVIGATION!! Leather, sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Honda LaneWatch blind spot camera, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, remote start, 18-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, tow hitch receiver, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

