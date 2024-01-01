$35,467+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot
EX-L NAVI AWD| LEATHER | SUNROOF | 8-PASS |CARPLAY
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,771 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 8-PASSENGER EX-L W/ NAVIGATION!! Leather, sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Honda LaneWatch blind spot camera, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, remote start, 18-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, tow hitch receiver, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
