$37,977+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot
Touring - 7 Passenger - Cooled Seats - $282 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$37,977
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,748KM
VIN 5FNYF6H67MB504856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,748 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Video Entertainment!
Compare at $39496 - Our Live Market Price is just $37977!
This 2021 Honda Pilot is a class leader when it comes to safety, security and comfortable ride quality. This 2021 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With a highly flexible interior, extremely comfortable ride, and loads of active safety features, this 2021 Honda Pilot should easily be your top choice. The interior of this Honda Pilot surrounds you and your passengers in sophistication thanks to its ergonomic design and soft-touch materials. Along with its impressive interior is a sleek and muscular body with sculpted exterior lines and modern fascia. If your family needs a new driving partner that's steeped in refinement, look no further than this stunning 2021 Honda Pilot.This SUV has 90,748 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pilot's trim level is Touring - 7 Passenger. This 7 passenger Pilot Touring has second row captains chairs and a wider, panoramic moonroof. Touring features include cooled front seats, How Much Farther? app, rear entertainment with video playback and HDMI inputs, Wi-Fi hotspot, premium audio, wireless charging, hands free power liftgate, CabinTalk PA system, ambient interior lighting, 115V power outlet, rain sensing wipers, and power folding side mirrors. The interior is also loaded navigation, leather seats, a one touch power moonroof, with heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory driver seat, proximity keyless entry, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, HD Radio, Bluetooth, audio display, and Siri EyesFree. Driver assistance technology is here in truckloads with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot display, adaptive cruise, a 7 inch driver information interface, and automatic highbeams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Video Entertainment, Memory Seats, Hands Free Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $281.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
1 Skid Plate
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,650 kgs
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system, idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
A/V remote
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 Wireless Headphones
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Hands Free Liftgate
Rear Video Entertainment
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2021 Honda Pilot