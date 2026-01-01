Menu
Used 2021 Honda Pilot LX for sale in Ottawa, ON

2021 Honda Pilot

100,404 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot

LX

13495001

2021 Honda Pilot

LX

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,404KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H11MB505926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 100,404 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171

