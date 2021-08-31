Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Elantra

21,681 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Essential IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Essential IVT

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8072113
  2. 8072113
  3. 8072113
  4. 8072113
  5. 8072113
  6. 8072113
  7. 8072113
  8. 8072113
  9. 8072113
  10. 8072113
  11. 8072113
  12. 8072113
  13. 8072113
  14. 8072113
  15. 8072113
  16. 8072113
  17. 8072113
  18. 8072113
  19. 8072113
  20. 8072113
  21. 8072113
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8072113
  • Stock #: 01386
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG0MU110223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01386
  • Mileage 21,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Rear Camera
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2016 Chevrolet Sonic...
 98,746 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 14,876 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 98,952 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory