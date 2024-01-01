Menu
Account
Sign In
ALL WHEEL DRIVE TREND URBAN EDITION W/ PREMIUM TURBOCHARGED ENGINE! Body-coloured sport bumper & side skirts, premium 18-inch black BBS alloys, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Hyundai KONA

103,931 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai KONA

URBAN EDITION AWD| BLIND SPOT | REMOTE START | BBS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai KONA

URBAN EDITION AWD| BLIND SPOT | REMOTE START | BBS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11565114
  2. 11565114
  3. 11565114
  4. 11565114
  5. 11565114
  6. 11565114
  7. 11565114
  8. 11565114
  9. 11565114
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,931KM
VIN KM8K3CA55MU639786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GALACTIC GRAY W/PHANTOM BLACK ROOF
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,931 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE TREND URBAN EDITION W/ PREMIUM TURBOCHARGED ENGINE! Body-coloured sport bumper & side skirts, premium 18-inch black BBS alloys, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2015 GMC Canyon CREW CAB | REAR CAM | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 GMC Canyon CREW CAB | REAR CAM | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | A/C 165,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord SPORT | LEATHER | SUNROOF| REMOTE START| LANEWATCH for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda Accord SPORT | LEATHER | SUNROOF| REMOTE START| LANEWATCH 46,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 360 CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 360 CAM 12,469 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai KONA