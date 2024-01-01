$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
URBAN EDITION AWD| BLIND SPOT | REMOTE START | BBS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GALACTIC GRAY W/PHANTOM BLACK ROOF
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,931 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL WHEEL DRIVE TREND URBAN EDITION W/ PREMIUM TURBOCHARGED ENGINE! Body-coloured sport bumper & side skirts, premium 18-inch black BBS alloys, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
