Just arrived! More photos coming soon!

2021 Hyundai KONA

34,656 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Essential - Heated Seats - Cruise Control

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Used
34,656KM
VIN KM8K1CAA2MU670514

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6832
  • Mileage 34,656 KM

Just arrived! More photos coming soon!

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats

Android Auto

7 inch Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
