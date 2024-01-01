$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
Essential - Heated Seats - Cruise Control
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
Used
34,656KM
VIN KM8K1CAA2MU670514
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6832
- Mileage 34,656 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived! More photos coming soon!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
7 inch Touchscreen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2021 Hyundai KONA