2021 Hyundai KONA
ULTIMATE AWD| ONLY 63,000KMS| HTD LEATHER| SUNROOF
2021 Hyundai KONA
ULTIMATE AWD| ONLY 63,000KMS| HTD LEATHER| SUNROOF
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,794 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 63,000KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE ULTIMATE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, sunroof, heated seats & steering, heads-up display, 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, Infinity audio system, wireless charger, automatic climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, rain-sensing whippers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
