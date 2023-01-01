Menu
2021 Hyundai KONA

77,474 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Preferred

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

77,474KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9817975
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA6MU671422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a vehicle that's both practical and fun to drive? Feast your eyes on this 2021 Hyundai Kona AWD with only 77,000 km on the odometer. It's well-maintained, and we're confident that it will exceed all of your expectations.

The Kona is a head-turner with its sleek and modern design. This compact SUV is perfect for city driving and weekend adventures. It's equipped with all-wheel drive, making it capable of handling any terrain or weather conditions.

Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin that's packed with features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview camera, heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more. With this much technology, you'll always stay connected to your favorite apps and music.

At our dealership, we offer financing programs with rates as low as 6.99%, even for those with damaged credit. Our goal is to help you find a financing solution that works for you, so you can drive off in your dream car.

We take pride in our commitment to providing exceptional customer service. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff are dedicated to helping you find the perfect vehicle for your needs and budget.

So why wait? Come test drive this 2021 Hyundai Kona AWD and experience all it has to offer. We're confident that you'll fall in love with it, just like we have.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

