2021 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9817975
- VIN: KM8K2CAA6MU671422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,474 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a vehicle that's both practical and fun to drive? Feast your eyes on this 2021 Hyundai Kona AWD with only 77,000 km on the odometer. It's well-maintained, and we're confident that it will exceed all of your expectations.
The Kona is a head-turner with its sleek and modern design. This compact SUV is perfect for city driving and weekend adventures. It's equipped with all-wheel drive, making it capable of handling any terrain or weather conditions.
Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin that's packed with features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview camera, heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more. With this much technology, you'll always stay connected to your favorite apps and music.
At our dealership, we offer financing programs with rates as low as 6.99%, even for those with damaged credit. Our goal is to help you find a financing solution that works for you, so you can drive off in your dream car.
We take pride in our commitment to providing exceptional customer service. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff are dedicated to helping you find the perfect vehicle for your needs and budget.
So why wait? Come test drive this 2021 Hyundai Kona AWD and experience all it has to offer. We're confident that you'll fall in love with it, just like we have.
Vehicle Features
