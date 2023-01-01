$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
67,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10275330
- Stock #: P1571
- VIN: KM8R3DHE4MU187792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1571
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
With an astonishing list of features accompanied by a jaw dropping low price, this Palisade is sure to be an instant classic. This 2021 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 67,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Palisade's trim level is Preferred. Stepping up to this Preferred Palisade brings a sunroof, driver memory settings, auto-leveling rear suspension, blind spot and rear cross traffic collision mitigation, safe exit rear doors, dual zone automatic climate control, bigger wheels, chrome grille accents, proximity keys, and remote start. Other premium features include a haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, rear parking sensors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 8 inch display, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, 7 inch multi information display, reclining second row seats, one touch sliding seats for 3rd row access, LED lighting, heated power side mirrors, shiftronic manual mode with paddle shifters, drive mode select and twin exhaust outlets provide style and capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto Leveling Suspension, Driver Assistance, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Grille
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Driver Assistance
Auto Leveling Suspension
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8