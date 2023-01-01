$40,987+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
LUXURY AWD| 7-PASS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | RMT START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$40,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,948 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LUXURY W/ HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS, PREMIUM 2ND ROW HEATED CAPTAINS CHAIRS, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, 360 CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND VIEW MONITOR, REAR-CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/ STOP & GO, NAVIGATION AND 20-IN ALLOYS! 10.25-in touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, three-zone climate control, rear sunshades, trunk rear power seat controls, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, terrain/drive mode selector, brake holding, paddle shifters, fog lights, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener and Sirius XM!
