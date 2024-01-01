Menu
Account
Sign In
Stunning Stormy Sea Blue w/ heated seats & steering, lane-departure alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 18-inch alloys, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth, air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel, drive mode selector, rear privacy glass, full power group and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

48,214 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

HTD SEATS/STEERING| LANE-KEEP ASSIST| CARPLAY/AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

HTD SEATS/STEERING| LANE-KEEP ASSIST| CARPLAY/AUTO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,214KM
Used
VIN 5NMS24AJ4MH315097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning Stormy Sea Blue w/ heated seats & steering, lane-departure alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 18-inch alloys, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth, air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel, drive mode selector, rear privacy glass, full power group and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X| LUXURY PKG| LEATHER | 360 CAM | CREW | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X| LUXURY PKG| LEATHER | 360 CAM | CREW | NAV 206,100 KM $23,664 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Pontiac Montana 3.9L V6 | 7-PASS | HTD LEATHER | DVD | POWER DOORS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2007 Pontiac Montana 3.9L V6 | 7-PASS | HTD LEATHER | DVD | POWER DOORS 453,178 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Nissan Altima ONLY 75,000 KMS| HTD SEATS| PUSH START| CERTIFIED! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2008 Nissan Altima ONLY 75,000 KMS| HTD SEATS| PUSH START| CERTIFIED! 75,738 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe