2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
HTD SEATS/STEERING| LANE-KEEP ASSIST| CARPLAY/AUTO
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,214 KM
Vehicle Description
Stunning Stormy Sea Blue w/ heated seats & steering, lane-departure alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 18-inch alloys, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth, air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel, drive mode selector, rear privacy glass, full power group and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
