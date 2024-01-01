Menu
Account
Sign In
All-wheel drive Preferred w/ heated seats & steering, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, remote start, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, rear sunshades, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

96,472 KM

Details Description

$26,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

PREFERRED AWD | REAR CAM |BLIND SPOT |REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

PREFERRED AWD | REAR CAM |BLIND SPOT |REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,472KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ0MH325722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,472 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive Preferred w/ heated seats & steering, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, remote start, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, rear sunshades, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2021 Lexus NX AWD LUXURY | SUNROOF | HTD/COOLED LEATHER | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Lexus NX AWD LUXURY | SUNROOF | HTD/COOLED LEATHER | NAV 16,797 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | REMOTE START 53,790 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD LIMITED | SUNROOF | HTD/COOLED LEATHER | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD LIMITED | SUNROOF | HTD/COOLED LEATHER | NAV 38,695 KM $34,902 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe