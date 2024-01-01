$26,997+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
PREFERRED AWD | REAR CAM |BLIND SPOT |REMOTE START
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,472 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive Preferred w/ heated seats & steering, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, remote start, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, rear sunshades, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
