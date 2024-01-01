$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hybrid LUXURY AWD| PANOROOF |LEATHER |CARPLAY |BLIND SPOT
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 241294
- Mileage 65,618 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED HYBRID LUXURY ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled leather seats, heated steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, remote start, 19-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
