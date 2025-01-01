Menu
Loaded all-wheel drive Luxury Hybrid w/ panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, remote start, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 19-inch alloys, wireless charger, power seats w/ driver memory, hands-free power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry w/ push start, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

77,790 KM

Details Description

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hybrid LUXURY AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REMOTE START

12178381

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hybrid LUXURY AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
77,790KM
VIN KM8S5DA17MU003321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250128
  • Mileage 77,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded all-wheel drive Luxury Hybrid w/ panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, remote start, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 19-inch alloys, wireless charger, power seats w/ driver memory, hands-free power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry w/ push start, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe