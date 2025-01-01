$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hybrid LUXURY AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250128
- Mileage 77,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded all-wheel drive Luxury Hybrid w/ panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, remote start, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 19-inch alloys, wireless charger, power seats w/ driver memory, hands-free power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry w/ push start, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500