LUXURY ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER FRONT & REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING, BLIND SPOT MO0NITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE KEEP ASSIST AND CRUISE CONTROL!! 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/push start and more!!!

2021 Hyundai Tucson

61,194 KM

$28,211

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson

LUXURY AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER SEATS

2021 Hyundai Tucson

LUXURY AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER SEATS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$28,211

+ taxes & licensing

61,194KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CAL8MU394718

  Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 61,194 KM

LUXURY ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER FRONT & REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING, BLIND SPOT MO0NITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE KEEP ASSIST AND CRUISE CONTROL!! 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/push start and more!!!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$28,211

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Hyundai Tucson