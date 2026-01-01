$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,535 KM
Vehicle Description
--LOW MILEAGE--360 CAMERA--LEATHER INTERIOR--
Just in is this super low mileage, well equipped Tucson Luxury with HTRAC all-wheel-drive!
Leather interior, 360 degree camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, lane assist, Apple Carplay, Android auto and so many more options!
Drives like new and is in fantastic shape inside and out.
Book in a road test today! Need financing? Apply with us and get terms up to 84 months available OAC on this unit!
Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GO2 Auto
Email GO2 Auto
GO2 Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-680-4171