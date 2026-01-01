2021 Hyundai Tucson

Menu
<p><strong>--LOW MILEAGE--360 CAMERA--LEATHER INTERIOR--</strong></p><p> </p><p>Just in is this super low mileage, well equipped Tucson Luxury with HTRAC all-wheel-drive!</p><p>Leather interior, 360 degree camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, lane assist, Apple Carplay, Android auto and so many more options!</p><p>Drives like new and is in fantastic shape inside and out.</p><p> </p><p>Book in a road test today! Need financing? Apply with us and get terms up to 84 months available OAC on this unit!</p><p> </p><p>Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!</p>

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
48,535KM
VIN KM8J3CAL6MU326921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,535 KM

Vehicle Description

--LOW MILEAGE--360 CAMERA--LEATHER INTERIOR--

 

Just in is this super low mileage, well equipped Tucson Luxury with HTRAC all-wheel-drive!

Leather interior, 360 degree camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, lane assist, Apple Carplay, Android auto and so many more options!

Drives like new and is in fantastic shape inside and out.

 

Book in a road test today! Need financing? Apply with us and get terms up to 84 months available OAC on this unit!

 

Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

