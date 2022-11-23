2021 Hyundai Tucson ...

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 4 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9432870

9432870 Stock #: H8753

H8753 VIN: KM8J3CAL0MU383695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 30,409 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.